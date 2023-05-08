UK to be hit with thundery showers in coming week, forecasters say

Rainy weather

The UK can expect thundery showers among spells of sunshine over the coming week, according to the Met Office.

Flood alerts are currently in force for England and Scotland – but despite continued predictions of rain, the forecaster said it should feel warm in any sun across the UK.

Liverpool is set for sunshine on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening in time for the Eurovision kick-off, which includes a series of outdoor events.

According to the Met Office forecast, the city can expect cloud and some rain on Wednesday, sun and rain on Thursday, and a dry Friday.

The final day of the competition, Saturday, is set to remain dry and cloudy – with temperatures reaching a high of 16C.

More generally, the Met Office said the UK will see rain on Tuesday with some heavy, thundery showers in the south and east in particular.

In London, Tuesday will begin bright and dry but heavy showers will develop in the afternoon, bringing the risk of hail and thunder before a drier evening.

Temperatures in the capital could reach 20C.

Showers are said to continue across the UK into Wednesday and Thursday amongst spells of sunshine before a dry Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said in a video on Monday: “It wouldn’t be a bank holiday without some wet weather across the country and we’ve certainly got that through the course of the day ahead.

“There will be some sunshine and showers as low pressure dominates the weather pattern however towards the end of the week into the weekend this area of high pressure may just start to build in to give a drier few days.”

Mr Dewhurst said the weather “brightens up for everyone” on Tuesday afternoon.

“A day of sunshine and showers to come, some of the showers could be heavy at times, the odd rumble of thunder is possible so there could be some local disruption so it’s worth taking extra care when you’re out and about,” he went on.

The meteorologist said there would be a “good deal of sunshine” across western parts of England and in northern Wales too.

“This will help lift temperatures overall reaching the mid to high teens,” he added.

“So it will feel quite warm and that sunshine is strong.”

He said “heavy showers” are expected on Tuesday evening and into Wednesday.

“So looking forward to the rest of the week there will be a continuation of these sunny spells and heavy thundery showers,” Mr Dewhurst added.