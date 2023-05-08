Man charged with attempted murder after attack on 71-year-old woman

CHARGED | A man has been charged after a woman was attacked in Worcester yesterday (7 May).

Police were called just after 2am on Sunday after a 71 year old woman was attacked in Kleve Walk. She remains in hospital in a critical condition.

More details: https://t.co/7UDOgd1aCB pic.twitter.com/y0aqaUnsgc

— West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) May 8, 2023