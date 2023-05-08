Archbishop joins Big Help Out wearing Bon Jovi denim apron

Justin Welby

The Archbishop of Canterbury donned a denim Bon Jovi apron as he served lunch at a homeless charity as part of the Big Help Out.

Just two days after crowning the King, Justin Welby protected his clerical collar with the pinny which featured the rockers’ winged emblem as he lent a hand at Catching Lives in Canterbury.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, serves lunch during his visit to the Catching Lives open centre (Neil Turner/PA)

Lambeth Palace, the Archbishop’s office, said it was delighted with the “enthusiasm and support” for the King and Queen’s “joyful and inspiring” coronation service.

The Archbishop, who is patron of the charity, was joined by his wife, Caroline, as he handed over plates of cottage pie while working in the kitchen during the national volunteering drive on Monday at the end of the coronation weekend.

A Lambeth Palace spokesperson said: “We are delighted with the enthusiasm and support for King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation – at Westminster Abbey, up and down the country and around the world – as we marked this historic moment in our national life.

The Archbishop checking the King’s crown shortly after crowning him (Aaron Chown/PA)

“We give thanks for a beautiful service that was both sacred and solemn, joyful and inspiring, and suffused with the love of God.”