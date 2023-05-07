Notification Settings

You’ll Never Walk Alone performance at Coronation Concert amuses Twitter users

The song has a close link to Liverpool football club, whose fans booed the national anthem on Saturday – the day of the King’s coronation.

A performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone at the Coronation Concert has amused some Twitter users, who saw it as a cheeky response to Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem on the day of the King’s coronation.

Thousands of people travelled to Windsor to attend the concert on Sunday, with the King and Queen sitting in the royal box to applaud the performers.

The King and Queen watch the Coronation Concert (Yui Mok/PA)

One act in particular garnered a lot of reaction from amused Twitter users – Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel’s performance of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The song has a close link to Liverpool fans, who on Saturday – the day of the coronation – booed the national anthem before their team played Brentford in the Premier League.

When the first notes of God Save The King began to play as both teams lined up around the centre circle, many supporters at Anfield voiced their opposition, before the Kop broke into chants of “Liverpool”.

Many Twitter users posted pictures of Charles laughing to compliment their words, suggesting that the King chose the song as a tongue-in-cheek reaction to the football fans.

The King seated in St Edward’s Chair (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Not them singing you’ll never walk alone after the Scousers booed the national anthem”, said one woman, alongside two images of Charles in hysterics.

“Singing you’ll never walk alone at the #CoronationConcert oh the Liverpool and Celtic fans will love this”, said another.

Another user wrote: “I won’t lie. It is hilarious Andrea Bocelli singing you’ll never walk alone at the kings concert the day after we booed the anthem.”

