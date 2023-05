Ryan Corrick, 15

15-year-old Ryan Corrick is regarded as a high risk missing person who hasn't been seen since Wednesday.

He went missing from an address in Birmingham but is originally from Hereford and is believed to be in the Hereford area.

He is described as 5ft 9inches, medium build, about nine stone, fair / blonde hair, blue eyes, often wearing dark coloured tracksuits / hoodies and trainers.