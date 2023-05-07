Duke of Sussex returns to California on British Airways flight

King Charles III coronation

The Duke of Sussex has returned to California after catching a British Airways flight within hours of his father’s coronation.

Harry arrived at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) at around 7.30pm local time (3.30am UK) to reunite with his son on his birthday.

Prince Archie turned four on Saturday and spent the day with his mother, the Duchess of Sussex, at their US home.

British Airways flight attendants confirmed to the PA news agency that Harry had been on the flight but said they were not permitted to discuss his trip.

The Duke of Sussex departs Westminster Abbey, London, following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Toby Melville, PA)

The duke’s appearance at the coronation marked his first public appearance alongside the royals since he lambasted his family in his controversial memoir Spare.

He was seated in the third row for the crowning of Charles and the duke’s stepmother the Queen in Westminster Abbey, and was placed two rows behind his brother the Prince of Wales.

Harry chatted to his cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as he entered the church on Saturday in the drizzling UK rain.

He also nodded and smiled to guests as he processed behind them, walking down the nave of the abbey alone.

The Duke of Sussex arriving ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. (Phil Noble, PA)

It is understood the duke wore what he was asked to wear, which consisted of a dark morning suit and tie, his Afghanistan and Jubilee medals pinned to his suit jacket, and a Royal Victorian Order star and neck decoration.