Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder of teenager in Bath

Police said officers believe the 18-year-old victim is Ben Moncrieff (Peter Byrne/PA)

A 15-year-old boy faces questioning over the murder of an 18-year-old man who has been named by police as Ben Moncrieff.

Officers were called to the Southgate Street area of Bath, in Somerset, at around 3.30am on Saturday where the victim was found critically injured and died at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police said three people were arrested the same day, with two released without charge and teenage suspect still in custody after police were granted more time to question him.

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the force believes he is Mr Moncrieff and specialist officers are supporting his family.

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time. Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

“We’d ask his family’s privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days.”

Mr Lungu added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to progress its inquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

“An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody.