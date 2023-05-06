Duke of York booed as he is driven down The Mall for coronation

Duke of York

The Duke of York was booed as he was driven to the coronation ceremony of his brother the King.

Andrew was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, with members of the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booing as he went past.

Buckingham Palace had earlier said Andrew and his nephew the Duke of Sussex would not have any formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Andrew stepped away from public life after a controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also sued Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.