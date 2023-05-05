Murder-accused nurse ‘stunned’ at death of first alleged victim

Lucy Letby court case

Murder-accused nurse Lucy Letby told jurors she was “stunned” at the collapse and death of her first alleged victim.

On Friday, Letby, 33, entered the witness box at Manchester Crown Court to give her second day of evidence.

She is on trial accused of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The prosecution says she targeted the infants who were treated on the hospital’s neonatal unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.

Her barrister, Ben Myers KC, turned to the first individual allegation against her, that she murdered a prematurely born twin boy shortly after a night shift started on June 8.

Asked how she felt after the death of Child A, Letby said: “Stunned. It was a complete shock to all of us.

“I felt like we had walked through the doors into this awful situation. The first time I had met (Child A), the first time I had met his parents.

“It was a huge shock.”

Mr Myers said: “It is alleged of course that you did this – did you?”

Letby said: “No.

Mr Myers said: “What’s it like to have that allegation made?”

Letby said: “It’s awful. That day I was not even supposed to be working that night.

“It was just a shock to walk into that situation.”

Asked if it had had a lasting impact, she replied: “You never forget something like that.”

The Crown says Letby intravenously introduced air into the bloodstream of Child A.