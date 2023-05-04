Notification Settings

Voters turned away due to new photo ID requirement, Electoral Commission says

UK NewsPublished:

The new voter ID laws may have led to some people being turned away in local elections which are set to be tough for the Tories.

Local elections 2023
New photographic ID requirements have “regrettably” left some voters unable to cast their ballots in a set of elections which are expected to be bruising for Rishi Sunak’s Tories.

The Electoral Commission said that overall the elections were “well run” but the requirement to carry photo ID posed a challenge and some people were unable to vote as a result, although detailed work will be needed to understand the scale of the problem.

Campaigners have reported “countless examples” of would-be voters being turned away from polling stations on the first English elections where photo identification is mandatory.

An Electoral Commission spokesman said: “We already know from our research that the ID requirement posed a greater challenge for some groups in society, and that some people were regrettably unable to vote today as a result.

“It will be essential to understand the extent of this impact, and the reasons behind it, before a final view can be taken on how the policy has worked in practice and what can be learned for future elections.”



