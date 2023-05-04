Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

475 jobs at risk as L&G halts production at modular housing factory

UK NewsPublished:

The finance-to-property group has said it plans to cease production at the site in Selby, North Yorkshire, after years of weak demand.

Legal & General's modular homes factory in Selby
Legal & General's modular homes factory in Selby

Legal & General is to shut down production at its modular housing factory in North Yorkshire, putting 475 jobs at risk.

The finance-to-property group has said it plans to cease production at the site in Selby after years of weak demand.

It is understood that the group has launched consultations with all 475 staff at the L&G Modular Homes business, with plans to make the majority of workers redundant.

The firm said it will review and assess “potential strategic options” for the division after halting operations.

L&G blamed “long planning delays” and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic for weakness in the firm’s pipeline of orders for new homes.

It added that the group has not been able to “sustain the significant running costs of the large factory in Selby” as a result.

Bill Hughes, chairman of Legal & General Modular Homes’ board, said: “Legal & General is proud of what we have achieved in bringing forward a new approach to construction through our factory.

“However, without the necessary scale of pipeline it is not sustainable to continue producing more modules.

“We are therefore reluctantly proposing to reduce business activity and cease production of new modules at the factory.

“Regrettably, this includes commencing consultation with all employees around the proposal to make the majority of modular homes roles redundant.

“We recognise this will be a challenging and uncertain period for our staff and we will be actively exploring redeployment opportunities and supporting them during this difficult time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News