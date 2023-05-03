What the papers say – May 3

British newspapers

Royal stories again occupy the front pages of many of Wednesday’s newspapers, but for once the countdown to the coronation is not centre stage.

Several papers splash on the arrest of man for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

Both the Daily Mirror and the Daily Express declare the palace was in lockdown, the Mirror calling it a “coronation security scare” while the Express says police carried out a controlled explosion.

The incident also makes the front of The Sun, which calls it “Palace shotgun terror” while the Daily Mail reports on the man being held by police.

On tomorrow's front page: Cops carried out a controlled explosion at Buckingham Palace after a man threw shotgun cartridges into the grounds https://t.co/GmdXIUVnjW pic.twitter.com/Lf6Z52IlWQ — The Sun (@TheSun) May 2, 2023

Daily Mail: Man held in shotgun cartridges drama atthe Palace #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3PsdTbAUzg — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 2, 2023

The Guardian, which is one of many front pages featuring a picture from the Met Gala in New York, focuses on letters sent to “anti-monarchists” outlining new powers to deal with protests which it says have been “rushed into law” ahead of the coronation.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 3 May 2023: New anti-protest powers rushed into law in time for coronation pic.twitter.com/uo1oMTSviR — The Guardian (@guardian) May 2, 2023

And the Daily Star has its own, individual take on the coronation countdown, saying the King “covers up his sausage fingers” in the official pictures.

Daily Star: KING ‘COVERS UP’ PODGYFINGERS IN OFFICIAL PICS #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ycLU52liUZ — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 2, 2023

Across Westminster, both the i and the Independent digital edition concentrate on former senior civil servant Sue Gray refusing to co-operate with the inquiry into her new role with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Thei: Gray refuses to help inquiry over Starmer job – sparking Tory anger #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZJGxNDGdpS — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 2, 2023

The Gray inquiry and the Met Gala also feature on the front of The Times, but the main story is a government plan to ban cold calling for financial products as part of a bid to tackle fraud.

Times: Cold calling ban to fight financial fraudsters #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L5Vw37sETt — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) May 2, 2023

The same fight against fraud leads The Daily Telegraph which says spies will be brought in to track down text scammers.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Spies take the fight to text scammers'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WTsyUccXhq — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 2, 2023

The Metro focuses on the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby as she sheds tears in the witness box.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? 'KILLER NURSE' WEEPS IN COURT ? Letby: I wrote 'I am evil' note as I felt my mistake may have let babies die #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/moqPupMQTX — Metro (@MetroUK) May 2, 2023

And the Financial Times says tumbling shares in the education sector are linked to the threat of artificial intelligence.