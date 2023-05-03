Trump accuses Biden of disrespecting the King by not attending coronation

Donald Trump visit to UK

Donald Trump has accused his successor Joe Biden of disrespecting the King by opting not to attend the coronation.

The former US president speculated that the 80-year-old White House incumbent would be “sleeping” at his American home instead of taking up the invitation to be at the Westminster Abbey ceremony on Saturday.

The billionaire businessman, who was defeated at the 2020 US presidential election by Mr Biden, said his Democrat rival was not physically up to being the country’s leader.

Mr Trump, in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News during his recent visit to Scotland, said: “I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming.

“I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (at the coronation).”

Mr Biden carried out a tour of Ireland last month to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the peace deal that helped quell the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

The US President also travelled to London in September for the late Queen’s funeral but has opted not to attend her son Charles’ coronation, with his wife and First Lady Jill Biden representing him instead.

During the interview, Mr Trump predicted that he had a “very good chance” of winning the next election if he secures the Republican nomination to take on Mr Biden.