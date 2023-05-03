Shareholders revolt against Unilever bosses’ pay packages

Supermarket pricing row

Shareholders have revolted against Unilever’s pay package for its bosses over concerns about potential excessiveness.

The company’s remuneration deal handed chief executive Alan Jope 5.4 million euros (£4.75 million), including a 3.7 million euro (£3.26 million) bonus.

Meanwhile, finance chief Graeme Pitkethly received 3.8 million euros (£3.35 million), including a 2.58 million euro bonus (£2.27 million).

The firm confirmed that 58% of shareholder votes were cast against the package after its annual general meeting at its headquarters in Leatherhead on Wednesday.

However, the vote is advisory and, therefore, the company can still hand out the pay deal to its top executives.

It comes after shareholder advisory group PIRC advised investors to vote against the remuneration package over concerns that the chief executive’s salary is on the higher end compared with rivals.

PIRC said Mr Jope’s salary is 113 times more than the average employee’s pay where twenty times higher would be considered adequate.

It also raised concerns about pay packages for executives who are directors where certain duties that should be considered part of the job and should not be rewarded with bonuses.

Unilever said in a statement: “While the board is pleased that all other resolutions were carried with large majorities, we are disappointed that the advisory vote on the Directors’ Remuneration Report was not passed.

“We are committed to shareholder engagement and will consult over the next few months to listen carefully to feedback and determine any next steps.