Former US president Donald Trump arrives in Ireland

Donald Trump visit to UK

Former US president Donald Trump has landed in Ireland following his departure from Scotland.

He landed at Shannon Airport in the west of Ireland after flying on a Boeing 757 with Trump livery.

Garda members from the Armed Support Unit were on standby ahead of his arrival, while what appeared to be members of the Secret Service were seen arriving in black cars near the entrance to the airport’s apron.

Mr Trump, accompanied by his son Eric, had been in Scotland since Monday, breaking ground on a new golf course at his Menie Estate near Aberdeen before playing a round at his Turnberry resort in South Ayrshire.

Former US president Donald Trump arrives in his private jet at Shannon Airport in Co Clare, before heading to Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg (Niall Carson/PA)

He will continue his visit by inspecting his resort at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel just outside the town of Doonbeg in Co Clare.

Mr Trump last visited the 400-acre resort, which he bought in 2014, while president in 2019.

A heightened garda presence was visible around the resort and neighbouring towns and villages, including armed patrol units.

The trip is Mr Trump’s first abroad since he became the first former US president to face criminal charges.

No travel conditions were placed on him after he pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in New York in April.