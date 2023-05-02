Suspect arrested after 31-year-old woman stabbed to death by stranger

Police on Stockwell Park Walk in south London

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was fatally stabbed in a random attack in south London.

The 31-year-old woman died in Stockwell Park Walk, Brixton, after being attacked just after 4pm on Monday.

She was on her way home from buying a birthday present for her mother when she was killed, according to the Evening Standard.

The woman was speaking to her grandmother on the phone, who heard “a terrible scream”, the newspaper reported.

Members of her family joined together to pray at the police cordon near the scene of her death on Monday.

Police near the scene on Monday night (Ben Roberts-Haslam/PA)

Detectives believe that she was walking along when she was attacked from behind by a man she did not know.

They have reviewed CCTV and spoken to a number of witnesses.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Lambeth, said: “This is a shocking attack and my thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends as they come to terms with this awful news.

“We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“I recognise the considerable concern this incident has caused and I’d like to reassure you that a dedicated team of detectives are carrying out a number of enquiries and have made an arrest.

“Despite this, we have additional officers in the area to respond to any concerns from members of the community and I would ask people to report any suspicious activity to us.”