More than 3,000 coronation street parties taking place this weekend

A coronation spread on a street in East Sheen, south-west London

Communities are preparing to celebrate the coronation at more than 3,000 street parties, new analysis shows.

Councils in England have approved 3,087 road closures for gatherings marking the royal event, according to figures from road management company one.network shared with the PA news agency.

The parties will cover a total of 263 miles, which is roughly equivalent to the distance from Westminster Abbey – where the coronation ceremony takes place on Saturday – to Land’s End in Cornwall.

The most popular day for parties over the three-day bank holiday weekend is Sunday, when 62% will take place.

Some 27% are planned for Saturday, while just 11% are scheduled for Monday.

Hampshire and Kent are in joint first place as the most celebratory counties, each with 251 street parties.

Only one party application has been approved by each of Cumberland Council, Herefordshire Council, Luton Borough Council and Manchester City Council.

Many councils have waived their usual street party fees for this weekend.

All roads officially closed for coronation street parties in England are included in the figures, one.network said.

The analysis does not take into account parties in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, or unofficial events.

James Harris, chief executive one.network, said: “It’s fantastic to see neighbours and communities coming together to use their streets for parties to celebrate the crowning of our new King.

“Organising a street party is hard enough, but local councils should be given a huge hand for their great efforts in facilitating this country-wide celebration.