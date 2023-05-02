Man denies murdering ambulance worker hit by van outside pub

A man has denied murdering an ambulance worker hit by a van outside a pub.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after being run over outside The Bay Horse Inn in Cramlington, Northumberland, on April 1.
Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea; and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, are charged with his murder.
On Monday, Kelly pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Flanighan and trying to murder a second man, who was also hurt in the collision.
Fairclough and Wooden were not asked to enter pleas during the hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
Judge Paul Sloan KC set a trial date of October 3.
Mr Flanighan, who worked for the North East Ambulance Service and had two sons, was described by his family as a “dedicated father and a whole-hearted community man”.
A statement said: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room and a heart that saw the good in everyone.
“This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.”