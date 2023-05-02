Man arrested after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into grounds of Buckingham Palace’

Buckingham Palace

A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said he was detained at around 7pm on Tuesday after he approached the palace’s gates in central London and threw a number of items.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and cordons are in place after he was found with a “suspicious bag”, the force added.

A controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution, Scotland Yard said.

Neither the King nor the Queen Consort were at Buckingham Palace at the time.

The items thrown into the palace grounds “have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination”, the Met said.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further inquiries are ongoing.”