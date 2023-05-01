Investigation launched after woman stabbed to death in broad daylight

A woman has died after being stabbed in south London during the afternoon of Bank Holiday Monday.

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at around 4.04pm on Monday to reports of a stabbing in Stockwell Park Walk.

Met Police officers, paramedics and an air ambulance attended, but the woman – believed to be in her 30s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of the woman have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.

A number of roads are currently closed as officers continue to work at the scene.