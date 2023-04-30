What the papers say – April 30

British newspapers

The coronation dominates the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers as full details of Saturday’s ceremony are revealed.

The Sunday Times and The Mail on Sunday both concentrate on the homage to the King, with people watching at home urged to play their part in proceedings.

SUNDAY TIMES: Archbishop will ask millions to pledge allegiance to their King #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4dDiKSzQmd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 29, 2023

MAIL ON SUNDAY: We are ALL invited to swear our allegiance to the king #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/z10TbD5OdR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 29, 2023

The Sunday People also focuses on the homage, saying the nation will “join chant for Charles”.

PEOPLE: Nation to join chant for Charles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X2dggzcmoT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 29, 2023

The homage also features in the Sunday Express, but it leads on the King’s pledge to serve the people during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

And while The Sun on Sunday touches on the homage, it concentrates on the Duke of Sussex’s rapid return home to the US for his son Archie’s birthday after the coronation.

On tomorrow's front page: Inside Prince Harry’s whistlestop coronation visit as he plans to be on jet back to US within two hours of ceremony’s endhttps://t.co/YSpamxnQK4 pic.twitter.com/KrgfZy76X6 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 29, 2023

The Sunday Mirror steers away from the details of the ceremony to focus on the rising cost of the coronation due to the security operation.

Politics edges out royal events on the fronts of several newspapers – The Sunday Telegraph leading on an interview with potential US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis backing Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch’s “war on wokery”.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'DeSantis: I support Badenoch in her war on wokery'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/lc7NXW3S6x — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 30, 2023

The Observer reports on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s bid to be bolder than previous prime minister Tony Blair on public service reform.

Sunday's Observer: Starmer: I'll be bolder than Blair on public service reform #TomorrowsPapersToday #Observer pic.twitter.com/ldc9NW6znP — Tomorrows Papers Today (@TmorrowsPapers) April 29, 2023

The Independent reveals the results of an investigation which pins the blame on pubs and clubs shutting down on Brexit.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Revealed: the great Brexit clubs and pubs shutdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wcGW2iUKv6 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 29, 2023