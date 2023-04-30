UK to continue Sudan rescue operation with further flight from port

NEW: Over 2100 people have been evacuated from Sudan, in the largest and longest evacuation of any Western country.

The UK is running an additional evacuation flight from Port Sudan tomorrow (May 1).

Follow Sudan Travel Advice for the latest ➡️ https://t.co/W7Ec57wa5F

