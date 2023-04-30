Notification Settings

Man and woman in 80s killed in cement truck collision

Published:

The pensioners were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Police stock

A man and woman in their 80s have died after their car collided with a cement mixer truck in Long Melford, Suffolk.

Suffolk Police were called to the scene at 3.50pm on Friday following reports of a collision on the B1064 Sudbury Road, at the roundabout junction with the A134.

The two 80-year-olds were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the force said.

They were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where they both died on Sunday.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also asked for any motorists driving in the area at the time with a dashcam in their vehicle to check the footage.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Joint Norfolk & Suffolk Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 37/24691/23.

