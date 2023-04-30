‘Long live King Charles’ acclamation to welcome monarch to Westminster Abbey

Royal visit to Liverpool

The words “long live Queen Camilla, long live King Charles” in Latin will greet the royal couple as they enter Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

They are part of the Vivat acclamations which will be sung at the central London ceremony on May 6.

Westminster Abbey said it has released the music so that parish and cathedral choirs throughout the UK and the Commonwealth can celebrate by including it in services over the coronation weekend, if they wish.

The words which will be sung at the coronation are:

Vivat Regina Camilla! Vivat Regina Camilla!

Vivat! Vivat! Vivat!

Vivat Rex Carolus! Vivat Rex Carolus!

Vivat! Vivat! Vivat!

(Or ‘Long live Queen Camilla! Long live King Charles!’)

The music has been released so that parish and cathedral choirs throughout the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth can celebrate by including it in services over the Coronation weekend. It can be downloaded at: https://t.co/jgEGgZd5xd pic.twitter.com/t8RwxZESWu — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) April 30, 2023

The Vivats are the Latin acclamations with which the King’s Scholars of Westminster School have traditionally greeted kings and queens on their arrival at Westminster Abbey for their coronation.

Words from Psalm 122 beginning “I was glad when they said unto me: we will go into the house of the Lord” have been sung in different musical settings to accompany the monarch’s procession into the Abbey since the coronation of Charles I in 1626.

In 1902, composer Hubert Parry introduced a new setting with an orchestral accompaniment for “I was glad” which included the Vivats of the King’s Scholars.