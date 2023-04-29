New artwork released for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget starring Bella Ramsey

New artwork for Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget, starring Bella Ramsey, has been released by Netflix.

The sequel to Chicken Run, which remains the highest-grossing stop-motion animated film of all time since its 2000 release, is directed by Flushed Away director Sam Fell.

Taking up after their daring escape from Tweedy’s farm, the leader of the chickens, Ginger, formerly played by Absolutely Fabulous actress Julia Sawalha and now by Westworld star Thandiwe Newton, has found a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock in the second film.

She and Rocky, previously voice acted by Braveheart star Mel Gibson and now by Shazam actor Zachary Levi, will be seen with their daughter, Molly (Ramsey) before chicken-kind face a “new and terrible threat” on the mainland.

Bella Ramsey is MOLLY

Ramsey rose to fame in post-apocalyptic survival TV series The Last Of Us and fantasy drama Game Of Thrones.

Images of her chicken character, with a spoon and a pink scarf, have been released, as Molly is described as a “chick off the block”.

Ramsey, 19, said: “Molly is an incredibly curious and very intelligent chicken with a huge heart and a strong sense of justice.

“She has inherited a rebellious wild side from her dad, and determination and all her social skills from her mum.”

Ginger, who previously used a spoon in her attempts to escape from the prison-like farm, is now shown with a gun and Rocky still has his trademark blue and white bandana around his neck.

Thandiwe Newton is GINGER

Newton said: “Ginger is selfless and caring, and everything she does is for the good of her family and community.

“However, she soon realises that her desire for peace and harmony is under threat, what is she to do? Ginger’s story unfolds and it’s exciting to see her character go on that journey.”

From Aardman Animations, which also made Wallace And Gromit and Shaun The Sheep films, the production sees The Crown’s Imelda Staunton, No Angels star Lynn Ferguson and Absolutely Fabulous star Jane Horrocks return from the original film to voice chickens Bunty, Mac and Babs.

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and Line Of Duty’s Daniel Mays voice rats Nick and Fetcher, previously voiced by Mr Turner actor Timothy Spall and Quadrophenia star Phil Daniels respectively.

Game Of Thrones actor David Bradley, who takes on Fowler from Pride And Prejudice star Benjamin Whitrow, and Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed, are also among the cast.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’ Farrell, who both contributed to the original Chicken Run script, have also returned as writers.