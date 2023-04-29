Bank holiday weekend bringing warmer weather but threat of rain

Spring weather Apr 18th 2023

Warmer weather and sunshine are forecast across much of the UK for the bank holiday weekend, but the threat of rain remains in parts of the country.

The Met Office said many people will experience dry, bright and warm conditions, reaching up to 20 or 21C in southern areas.

But the threat of slow-moving, heavy showers and even the chance of thunder means not everybody can bank on the holiday weather.

Any plans for the start of the bank holiday weekend? Check out the #4cast below to find out what the weather is doing near you ? pic.twitter.com/PRmFjEtQrV — Met Office (@metoffice) April 28, 2023

Chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “After many areas saw below average temperatures earlier in the week, temperatures are rising across much of the UK as warmer air is drawn northeast from the North Atlantic.

“This has brought a lot of moisture too which will help trigger showers as well as allow some low cloud to affect some coasts.

“With light winds, showers that do develop will be slow-moving and lead to some heavy downpours, accompanied by hail and thunder at times.”

The heaviest showers on Saturday are expected across Northern Ireland, north east Wales and central England.

Much of the UK, with the exception of central and south east England, is expected to see showers on Sunday, but by Monday drier conditions are forecast to develop from the west.

Monday’s showers will become concentrated across eastern areas.

Dog walkers on a path lined with pink cherry blossom in Wavertree Botanic Gardens in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

While temperatures have risen in most areas, Scotland is expected to see a cooler day on Saturday before returning closer to average temperatures on Sunday and Monday.

High pressure through the early part of next week is likely to keep the number of showers down.

Early predictions for next weekend suggest a mixture of sunshine and showers for the coronation.

London, and most of southern England, is expected to see sunshine and showers, which could be heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to reach 17-20C.