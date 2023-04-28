UK to stop evacuation flights from Sudan on Saturday

Sudan unrest

The UK will end evacuation flights from an airfield in Sudan by 6pm on Saturday, the Government has announced.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden said operations would cease following a “significant decline” in the number of British nationals seeking to flee the war-torn country.

Downing Street has so far rejected calls to widen the eligibility for evacuation beyond British passport holders and their immediate family.

It comes amid criticism of the pace of the UK evacuation, which was bought more time after a three-day extension to the ceasefire was agreed.

Concerns have been raised that the current approach could see families split up or some members left behind, with Labour calling on ministers to use the longer window to extend eligibility for evacuation before it is “too late”.