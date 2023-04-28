UK signs £1.9 billion missile deal with Poland

Sudan unrest

The UK has signed a £1.9 billion deal with Poland to provide the eastern European nation with a British-designed air defence system.

Some 22 Polish air defence batteries will be equipped with Common Anti-Air Modular Missiles (CAMMs) and launchers as part of the arrangement.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said the agreement is the largest ever British defence export deal with the country.

It expands on pre-existing defence ties with Poland, where CAMMs are already deployed with the British Army following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The CAMM system, made by missile firm MBDA, is designed to engage advanced air targets up to 25km away.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “We have played a crucial role in boosting Euro-Atlantic defences since Putin’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine, and this landmark agreement between the UK and Poland is another example of how, alongside our allies, we are committed to protecting our security for generations to come.

“As well as bolstering European air defences, this £1.9 billion deal will also support highly skilled jobs in both countries, delivering on my pledge to grow the economy, and creating better paid jobs and opportunity right across the UK.”

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace said: “I am delighted that the UK and Poland’s deep and historic defence ties take another step forward with the signing of the largest ever UK defence export deal with Poland.