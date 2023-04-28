Tanaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine

Finbar Cafferkey

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence has expressed sympathies to the family of an Irishman killed in Ukraine.

Finbar Cafferky, from Achill Island, Co Mayo, is reported to have been a military volunteer in the eastern part of the country.

Tanaiste Micheal Martin said: “My deepest sympathies to the Cafferky family on the sad passing of Finbar.

“He obviously was a young man of clear principles.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the family today.