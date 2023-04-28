Sean Connery Foundation grants £1m to support young people in screen industries

Jason Connery, second left

A philanthropic foundation set up in memory of Sir Sean Connery has announced £1 million funding for four projects supporting young people in the film and TV industry.

The Sean Connery Foundation said the four recipients are Glasgow Media Arts Centre, Screen Education Edinburgh, Station House Media Unit in Aberdeen, and the Portal Arts in Glasgow.

The foundation, which was set up in 2022 by the estate of the James Bond legend, said the organisations support young people in developing the skills, knowledge, confidence and connections needed for work in the film and TV industry at a time when more creators are choosing to produce content in Scotland.

By supporting such organisations, the foundation said it is investing in a new generation of skilled storytellers and a creative workforce with the 21st-century literacy capabilities vital to Scotland’s future.

Sir Sean’s son Jason said: “Before he was a globally recognised movie star, my dad was a lad from Fountainbridge and he never once forgot that whilst talent might be distributed equally, opportunity is not.

The foundation was set up by Sir Sean Connery’s estate (PA)

“By supporting access for passionate young people to the screen sector, no matter what their circumstances, we’d like to help dreams come true.

“We hope that young people with an appetite for visual storytelling, and a curiosity about the many behind-the-scenes jobs that make movies possible, will reach out to our grantees and get involved.”

The organisations will share the £1 million over three years.

Foundation chairman and Sir Sean’s son Stephane said: “The screen sector has enjoyed strong growth in recent years as more global productions choose to shoot their film and TV projects in Scotland, providing good jobs for industry-ready young people.

“Our screen-education grantees offer a wide variety of programmes that introduce participants to the possibility of a career in screen production, often for the first time, and provide a clear path into an exciting industry that is too often considered out-of-reach.”