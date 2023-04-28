James Corden filled with ‘pride’ as he signs off The Late Late Show

James Corden

James Corden said he was filled with “nothing but love, gratitude and pride” as he closed out his final episode of The Late Late Show.

The British comedian said he had “struggled to find the words” to describe his emotions after more than eight years of hosting the US talk show.

The final show saw appearances from musical megastar Harry Styles and Will Ferrell, following on from an hour-long primetime special featuring Tom Cruise and Adele.

In his final monologue, Corden thanked his production team and writers, and said it was “unfathomable” that CBS had “taken a chance on me”, adding he would be “forever grateful”.

“I’ve been thinking for a while, the last few weeks, about what I was gonna say as we come to the end of the show after this wonderful adventure,” he said.

“And I have, if I’m honest … I’ve struggled to find the words to sum up what this past eight years has meant to me, is almost impossible. I, frankly … I don’t know where to start.

“But I sit here now today with nothing but love, gratitude and pride.”

He added: “Moving here to America eight years ago, it was a huge leap for me and my family.

“All we’ve ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day.

“Thank you for letting me do this, thank you for letting me into your home every night.”

Earlier, Corden played a final game of Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts – involving answering questions or eating disgusting food – with Styles and Ferrell, upon the actor’s specific request.

James offers some final thoughts as our final #LateLateShow comes to an end pic.twitter.com/2GbQTQS8kh — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) April 28, 2023

The questions included favourite late night show hosts, whether there would be a One Direction reunion, and which of his two guests Corden preferred.

Styles, who has appeared on the show multiple times both as part of One Direction and individually, told Corden he was “very proud of everything you’ve done” and that he had been an “inspiration”.

“Selfishly, I’m very happy that you’re coming home, I love you so much,” he said, before the pair embraced.

The final episode also included several sketches, including one featuring Corden’s fellow US late night talk show hosts.

Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and David Letterman all appeared in the skit when they discussed his retirement plans and argued over who would take over Carpool Karaoke.