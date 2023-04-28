Four suspects charged after murder inquiry are all students, university confirms

Kwabena Osei-Poku death

Four suspects charged after an inquiry into the murder of a marketing student were also studying at the same university, it has emerged.

The University of Northampton said two men charged with murdering 19-year-old Kwabena Osei-Poku, and a man and woman accused of perverting the course of justice, are registered among its students and “will now be suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial”.

Mr Osei-Poku, originally from Peterborough, died at the scene after being stabbed in New South Bridge Road, Northampton, following an incident which started on the university campus on April 23.

Ogechi Eke and Melvin Lebaga-Idubor, both aged 19 and from London, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with murdering Mr Osei-Poku.

The university community is heartbroken at the senseless death of student Kwabena Osei-Poku. We extend our deepest sympathies to his friends, family and all those who knew him. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/mvSu9sHev1 pic.twitter.com/s8LmOHc9yJ — UniofNorthampton (@UniNorthants) April 27, 2023

In a statement confirming that three men and a woman have been charged with offences connected to the death, police said Eke and Lebaga-Idubor had been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Lebaga-Idubor, of Ice House Court, Abbey Road, Barking, and Eke, of Brimsdown Avenue, Enfield, were both remanded in custody by magistrates to appear at Northampton Crown Court next Tuesday.

Antonio Huian, 18, of Royal Terrace, Northampton, and Zhanae Forbes-Coleman, 19, of Kendal Gardens, Edmonton, north London, are both charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Huian and Forbes-Coleman were denied bail by magistrates and ordered to appear before a Crown Court judge on June 12.

In a statement issued after the court appearance, the University of Northampton said: “Following their appearance in court on April 28, the university can confirm that the four individuals charged are registered as students at the university. All will now be suspended pending the outcome of criminal trial.”

University of Northampton vice chancellor Anne-Marie Kilday said: “The University of Northampton would like to thank Northamptonshire Police for their swift and decisive actions following the death of Kwabena Osei-Poku, and extend our gratitude to our community and neighbours for their resilience during such an unprecedented, difficult time.

“Following the charges brought against these individuals we will continue to closely support staff and students while assisting officers with their inquiries.”

The senior investigating officer in the inquiry, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “It has been a real team effort from across the region to secure these charges, with police officers and staff working around the clock, and I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their hard work.