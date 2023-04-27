UK one of most trusting countries when it comes to neighbours, survey suggests

People in the UK have become more trusting and tolerant of their neighbours, research suggests (James Manning/PA)

Trust among neighbours is high across the UK and people have become more comfortable living beside historically marginalised groups, a survey has suggested.

The findings of the latest in a series of research on the liberalisation of social attitudes shows the UK to have shifted more than many other countries – ranking it now among the most open of places across the large-scale study.

People have become more relaxed about living next to others from different backgrounds and of a different sexuality, the analysis by the Policy Institute at King’s College London (KCL) found as part of the long-running World Values Survey (WVS).

While nearly a third (31%) of people asked in 1990 said they would not like to have gay people as neighbours, by 2022, this had fallen to 4%.

Similarly, while previously almost a quarter (23%) of the public said the same about people who have Aids, that figure has also now dropped to 4%.

Between 1981 and 2022, the share of the public who said they would not want to live next to immigrants or foreign workers has fallen from 13% to 5%.

Over the same period, the proportion who said they would not like to live next to people of a different race dropped from one in 10 (10%) to 1%.

Overall, the British public’s trust in their neighbours has risen from 78% in 2005 to 84% in 2022.

Of 24 countries, the UK is above the US at 72%, and behind only Egypt (86%), Sweden (89%) and Norway (90%).

Within the UK, Northern Ireland is the nation where people are most likely to trust those in their neighbourhood, at 90% compared to England (84%), Scotland (81%) and Wales (81%).

Professor Bobby Duffy, from KCL, said: “The UK public are highly trusting of the people in their neighbourhood and very comfortable being neighbours with a wide range of groups, compared with many other nations and our own past views.

“It seems absurd that as recently as 1990 nearly a third of people in the UK said they’d be uncomfortable with gay neighbours, but this is now down to just 4%, and reflects a wider rapid change of attitudes, shown in increased acceptance of people from different races and immigrants.