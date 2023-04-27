Police officer accused of throttling girl, 16, will not face trial until 2024

Lincoln Magistrates' Court

A police officer accused of throttling a 16-year-old girl in the back of a patrol car as she was being detained has been told he will not go on trial until next year.

Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday morning, Pc Kevin Markowski, a serving officer with Nottinghamshire Police, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating and non-fatal intentional strangulation of a child.

He was told he will go on trial next June by a judge who said he wishes it could be earlier but pointed to the current pressures in the criminal justice system.

Wearing a blue suit, a lighter blue shirt and dark blue tie, Markowski, 46, spoke to confirm his name, state his date of birth and give clear not guilty responses as each of the two charges was put to him during the 10-minute hearing.

He stood in the dock with a security officer as the charges were read out in the court, which is currently sitting in the Lincoln Magistrates’ Court building.

Markowski, of Spindle View, Calverton, Nottingham, was granted unconditional bail and told to appear for his trial at the same court on June 10 2024.

Judge James House KC told him: “I wish your trial could be earlier than June next year but you will know as well as anyone the pressures the system is under.”