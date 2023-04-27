Imitation firearms now main weapon used in gun crime – figures

Someone holding an imitation firearm

Imitation firearms are now the main type of weapon used in gun crime in England and Wales, figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said a rise in gun crime was largely down to the growing presence of imitation firearms.

Overall, there were 6,193 firearms offences recorded by police in 2022, an 11% increase on the 5,581 logged a year earlier. This increase is “largely attributed to an increase in imitation firearms”, according to data published on Thursday.

There was an 11% increase in offenses using firearms compared with the year ending Dec 2021. This was largely attributed to a 22% increase in imitation firearms since year ending Dec 2021. Imitation firearms are now the most prevalent principal weapon. pic.twitter.com/iKMHTy4zCe — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 27, 2023

The use of imitation firearms – anything which looks like a gun regardless of whether it can shoot a bullet – recorded by police in such offences rose 22% in a year, from 1,800 in 2021 to 2,196 in 2022 and is “now the most prevalent principal weapon” in those types of offences, the ONS said.

Imitation firearms accounted for 35% of firearms offences in 2022, ahead of handguns (31%) and unidentified firearms (16%). This is the first time imitation firearms have been the most prevalent type.

In 2021, handguns were slightly more prevalent than imitation firearms, accounting for 33% and 32% of police-recorded firearms offences respectively, while in the pre-pandemic 12 months to March 2020 the gap was wider, at 40% for handguns and 23% for imitation firearms.

The figures also show there was a rise in threats to kill being made using knives last year being reported to police.

Overall, the number of knife crime offences recorded by police in 2022 (49,265) was 9% lower than levels prior to the coronavirus pandemic in the year to March 2020 (54,230).

Despite this, the number of threats to kill made with a knife that forces recorded rose by 22% to 5,942 offences in 2022.

In the 12 months to March 2020, 4,861 offences were recorded.