Gambling firms welcome new regulations but warn ‘devil will be in detail’

Gambling companies have welcomed a long-awaited Government shake up of industry regulations but admitted the “devil will be in the detail”.

Proposals were launched on Thursday which will force gambling companies to step up checks on punters as part of efforts to address problem gambling.

The significantly delayed gambling white paper includes rules to lower maximum bets, require more background checks and a new levy to fund research and treatment for problem gambling, in a series of measures targeting the online industry.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said: “Today we are bringing our pre-smartphone regulations into the present day with a gambling White Paper for the digital age.”

The biggest shake-up of gambling rules in two decades for the smartphone era A new white paper sets out landmark proposals to:✅ shield vulnerable players from harm✅ hold gambling firms to account when they fail in their responsibility to protect addicted users Details ? — Department for Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) April 27, 2023

The confirmation of the much-postponed review, which was initiated in December 2020, has been broadly welcomed by the UK’s roughly £14 billion-a-year gambling sector after the long period of uncertainty.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive officer of Ladbrokes owner Entain, said: “The UK Gambling Act Review is an important step towards having a robust regulatory framework that is fit for the digital age and creates a level playing field for all operators.

“We welcome the clarity that it will bring to the industry and customers.”

Ms Nygaard-Andersen said the policies included a number of measures which had been “already implemented” by the FTSE 100 company.

Peter Jackson, chief executive of Paddy Power parent firm Flutter, added: “We welcome the publication of the White Paper, which marks a significant moment for the UK gambling sector.

“We will continue to constructively engage with the Government and Gambling Commission as part of any subsequent industry consultation processes, with a focus on providing support to the minority at risk of gambling harm without interfering disproportionately with the enjoyment of the vast majority.”

The new rules also include new stake limits, of between £2 and £15 a spin, for online slot games.

While curbs have been tightened for online formats, some regulations for physical casinos are set to be relaxed, such as increasing the number of machines allowed in venues.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said the Government was bringing pre-smartphone regulations into the present day (House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)

Nevertheless, there is still uncertainty over some of the exact measures due to be enforced, with a consultation process set to take place.

Simon Thomas, executive chairman of the Hippodrome casino in Leicester Square, told the PA news agency that the announcement “looks positive” for the venue.

“There are still things to be confirmed, ironed out, so the devil will be in the detail,” he said. “But the key thing is that we finally have something to work with.

“It has been hanging over our heads for years and we now have far more clarity.

“It seems like there has been some effort to rebalance the regulations somewhat between online and physical venues which was sorely needed.