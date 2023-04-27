Notification Settings

Britain rescues 897 people from Sudan as end of ceasefire nears

UK News

Thousands more UK citizens could still be in the country.

Sudan unrest
The British evacuation mission has rescued nearly 900 people from Sudan amid fears that fierce fighting could resume as the end of an agreed ceasefire approaches.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has said it will be “potentially impossible” to continue the operation after the truce agreed between rival generals ends at midnight.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered under the evacuation plans but the true number of citizens there could be far higher.

As of 4pm on Thursday, the Foreign Office said that 897 people had been evacuated over eight RAF airlifts. Further flights are expected.

