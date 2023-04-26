Treatment of Julian Assange ‘inhuman and cruel’, wife says

Stella Assange

The treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been described by his wife as “inhuman and cruel” as he continues to be held in prison.

Stella Assange said his physical condition is deteriorating by the day as he spends most of the time in a cell in Belmarsh prison in London.

He was taken to the prison just over four years ago after being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy.

Assange is fighting extradition to the United States where he faces a lengthy prison sentence over documents published by WikiLeaks.

Lawyer and wife of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange, Stella Assange, speaks to BBC Woman's Hour about her continuing fight for justice and the release of her husband who faces a 175 year sentence if extradited to the US for truthful publishing @BBCWomansHour @Stella_Assange… pic.twitter.com/Ph70vumKD1 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 25, 2023

His wife told an online meeting organised by the National Union of Journalists that Assange’s period of detention is now one of the longest at Belmarsh.

“He has seen criminals convicted for armed crimes sentenced to eight years but only served half of that,” she said.

“So he has been in prison longer than those convicted of armed crimes.

“He is being treated in an inhuman and cruel manner.”