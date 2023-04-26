‘No nul points’, Camilla jokes with UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller

UK Eurovision contestant Mae Muller with the King and Queen Consort

The Queen Consort told the UK’s Eurovision hopeful Mae Muller “No nul points” when she joined the King in unveiling the contest’s spectacular stage.

Charles and Camilla, who are busy preparing for their coronations, visited Liverpool and lit up the arena hosting the global show, which will crown a national winner on Saturday May 13.

Eurovision 2023 managing director Martin Green said the royal couple expressed “interest” in the event, and he dubbed the week between the coronation and the song contest’s grand final “the most extraordinary seven days”.

Charles and Camilla meet the Eurovision 2023 creative team (Phil Noble/PA)

The King and his wife met Muller after they were given a behind-the-scenes tour of Liverpool Arena, which is hosting the semi-finals on May 9 and 11 as well as the grand final on May 13.

Chatting to the singer, who hopes her track, I Wrote A Song, will end the UK’s 25-year wait for victory, Charles gave her encouragement, saying: “We will be watching you with great interest – egging you on.”

Muller replied: “Thank you, no pressure. No nul points”, and Camilla echoed her words, saying: “No! No nul points.”

The royal couple set off a glittering light show in the Liverpool Arena after they were counted down by an invited audience and pushed a large button.

The King and Queen Consort stand on the Eurovision stage after switching on the lights during a visit to Liverpool Arena (Phil Noble/PA)

Eurovision 2023 will take place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine which won the last contest.

It will be the first time the competition has been held in the UK for 25 years.

Mr Green, who hosted the royal visit, said of the period from the May 6 coronation to Eurovision the following Saturday: “Arguably, it’s the most extraordinary seven days that we’ve had for a long time – two really important parts of our culture being broadcast to the globe.