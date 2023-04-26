Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Microsoft’s £55bn takeover of Call of Duty firm Activision blocked by UK watchdog

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has prevented the mammoth deal over concerns in the cloud gaming sector.

Xbox One revealed – London
Xbox One revealed – London

Microsoft’s 68.7 billion dollar (£55 billion) takeover of gaming firm Activision Blizzard has been blocked by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has prevented the mammoth deal over concerns in the cloud gaming sector.

Xbox owner Microsoft struck a deal to buy the maker of Candy Crush and Call Of Duty in January 2022.

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting the CMA investigation, said: “Microsoft already enjoys a powerful position and head start over other competitors in cloud gaming and this deal would strengthen that advantage, giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors.

“Microsoft engaged constructively with us to try to address these issues and we are grateful for that, but their proposals were not effective to remedy our concerns and would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News