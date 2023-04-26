Microsoft’s £55bn takeover of Call of Duty firm Activision blocked by UK watchdog

Xbox One revealed – London

Microsoft’s 68.7 billion dollar (£55 billion) takeover of gaming firm Activision Blizzard has been blocked by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has prevented the mammoth deal over concerns in the cloud gaming sector.

Xbox owner Microsoft struck a deal to buy the maker of Candy Crush and Call Of Duty in January 2022.

We’ve prevented @Microsoft from purchasing @Activision over concerns the deal would damage competition in the #CloudGaming market, leading to less innovation and choice for UK #gamers. ☁️https://t.co/SdXt1rYAkZ pic.twitter.com/prWcDI7Evt — Competition & Markets Authority (@CMAgovUK) April 26, 2023

Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts conducting the CMA investigation, said: “Microsoft already enjoys a powerful position and head start over other competitors in cloud gaming and this deal would strengthen that advantage, giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors.