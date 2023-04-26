Notification Settings

Lucy Mecklenburgh debuts new family fashion collection

UK NewsPublished:

The former The Only Way Is Essex star’s clothing designs for online retailer Very include bright colours, floral patterns and versatile pieces.

Reality TV star Lucy Mecklenburgh has debuted her new fashion collection in London.

The former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) star showed off her clothing range for children and adults, in partnership with online retailer Very, on Wednesday.

Lucy Mecklenburgh fashion collection
Lucy Mecklenburgh at the launch of her debut family fashion collection with Very in London (Doug Peters/PA)

Her designs, costing from £15, include bright colours, floral patterns and versatile pieces along with swimwear and children’s sunshine-coloured garments.

Mecklenburgh said: “My entire Very collection was selected so that mums and kids alike can have those easy, throw-on pieces, but are still on-trend and fashionable.”

The 31-year-old has two children with actor Ryan Thomas, who played Jason Grimshaw in Coronation Street – two-year-old son Roman and daughter Lilah, who is almost a year old.

She and 38-year-old Thomas have been in a relationship since 2017 after meeting on Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls.

Mecklenburgh, who has also been on other celebrity shows including the BBC’s Tumble and Channel 5’s Tour De Celeb, added: “I’ll be dressing the kids in the collection too – Lilah will love the orange mini dress, and Roman is all about the T-shirt and short sets.”

Very chief marketing officer Jessica Myers said working with the star was “a natural move” for the company and her style reflects that “spring brings renewed positivity” for families.



