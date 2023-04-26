London Marathon runner dies travelling home from the race on Sunday

Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday 23 April after taking part in the London Marathon.

A fundraising page has been set up in Steve’s memory here: https://t.co/8HJePAUSkf pic.twitter.com/Dh0CyxMY32

— TCS London Marathon (@LondonMarathon) April 26, 2023