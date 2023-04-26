Jehovah’s Witness leaders win Supreme Court appeal after woman raped by elder

The Supreme Court

The Jehovah’s Witness organisation has won a Supreme Court appeal after a High Court judge ruled that a rape victim should get damages.

Judges had been told that the woman was raped by a fellow Jehovah’s Witness after going door-to-door evangelising near Cardiff more than 30 years ago.

Her attacker was an elder of an elder of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, judges heard.

She had sued for damages and claimed that the Jehovah’s Witness organisation was “responsible in law” for the rape.

A High Court judge, who made a damages award, and Court of Appeal judges had ruled in her favour.

But Supreme Court justices on Wednesday ruled against her and concluded that the “Jehovah’s Witness organisation” was not “vicariously liable”.

Trustees of the Barry Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, part of the Jehovah’s Witness organisation, had asked the Supreme Court to consider the case.

Five justices had considered arguments at a Supreme Court hearing in London in February.

They said, in a summary of their ruling, that they had to decide whether Court of Appeal judges “wrongly” found that the Trustees of the Barry Congregation, part of the Jehovah’s Witness organisation, were “vicariously liable” for a rape committed by one of their elders.

Justices said they had unanimously allowed the appeal by the trustees and concluded that the “Jehovah’s Witness organisation is not vicariously liable for the rape”.

They have not named the woman – she is referred to as “Mrs B” in the ruling – and said she could not be identified in media reports of the case.

But they have named the man who raped her as Mark Sewell.

He had raped her at his home after they had been out “evangelising together”, justices said.

They said Sewell had been convicted of raping Mrs B – and of indecently assaulting two other people.

“In 2017, Mrs B brought a claim for damages against the worldwide governing body of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Watchtower and Bible Tract Society of Pennsylvania, and the Trustees of the (Barry) Congregation,” said justices in the summary of their ruling.

“She claimed that they were responsible in law, or, ‘vicariously liable’, for the rape, because of the nature of their relationship with Mr Sewell and because of the connection between that relationship and the commission of the rape.”

A High Court judge had “found them vicariously liable for the rape” and awarded Mrs B £62,000 “general damages”, justices said.

Court of Appeal judges had upheld that decision.