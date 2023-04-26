Notification Settings

Britain lifts 301 people to safety from Sudan with four more flights scheduled

UK NewsPublished:

Downing Street said the flights are ‘full or close to full’ as the UK races to pull nationals out during a ceasefire.

Sudan unrest
The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 301 people to safety over four flights as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.

Another RAF flight was preparing to depart the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near the capital of Khartoum on Wednesday afternoon, with a further three flights expected later in the day.

Downing Street said the flights have been “full or close to full”, with no “significant issues” being faced by the evacuees who have been told to make their own way to the airfield.

More than 2,000 British nationals have registered in Sudan under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the country.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the operation in Khartoum is “running smoothly”, while there is currently “no issue with capacity”.

