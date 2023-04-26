Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory Party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

UK NewsPublished:

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip and was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

Andrew Bridgen
Andrew Bridgen

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

But now the Tories have stripped him of his party membership as well.

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.

“He has 28 days from this date to appeal.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News