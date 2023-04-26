Andrew Bridgen expelled from Tory Party after comparing vaccines to Holocaust

Andrew Bridgen

MP Andrew Bridgen has been expelled from the Conservative Party after comparing Covid-19 vaccines to the Holocaust and being found to have breached lobbying rules.

The representative for North West Leicestershire had already lost the party whip, meaning he was sitting in the Commons as an independent.

But now the Tories have stripped him of his party membership as well.

A spokesman said: “Mr Bridgen was expelled from the Conservative Party on April 12 following the recommendation of a disciplinary panel.