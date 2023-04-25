Military flights to evacuate British nationals from Sudan

Smoke rising over Khartoum

British military flights are preparing to evacuate UK nationals from Sudan after a 72-hour ceasefire was agreed.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced that an evacuation would begin on Tuesday after ministers came under pressure to help at least 2,000 citizens flee fierce fighting.

Flights leaving an airfield outside the capital, Khartoum, will open to British passport-holders, with certain groups being prioritised.

The Foreign Office told citizens not to travel there unless they are contacted, as it warned the situation remains “volatile” and that the ability to carry out evacuations could change at short notice.

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK Government is co-ordinating an evacuation of British nationals from Sudan.

“We have started contacting nationals directly and providing routes for departure out of the country.”

Families with children or elderly relatives, or individuals with medical conditions, will be prioritised for the flights.

They were told that only British passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry clearance are eligible.

The Foreign Office said other exit routes are being considered, with two British military ships having been prepared for a possible evacuation.