Latest hearing in Duke of Sussex’s legal battles with UK press

Harry legal action

The latest hearing in a number of legal battles being fought by the Duke of Sussex against UK press organisations is due to take place at the High Court in London.

Harry is suing News Group Newspapers (NGN), publisher of The Sun and the now-defunct News Of The World, over alleged unlawful information gathering at its titles.

NGN will ask a judge to throw out the case, as well as a similar claim brought against the publisher by actor Hugh Grant.

Lawyers for the publisher are expected to argue at a hearing on Tuesday, before Mr Justice Fancourt, that Harry’s claim was made too late and should be struck out.

The hearing is expected to last three days and the judge will determine whether their claims will progress to a trial, which is due to be heard in January next year.

The claim is one of a number of legal actions currently being brought by the duke, who appeared in person at the High Court last month for a preliminary hearing against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), publisher of The Mail and Mail On Sunday.

He is also expected to give evidence at a trial over allegations of unlawful information against tabloid publisher Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), due to begin next month, with Harry due to appear in court in June.

The publisher of titles including The Mirror, The Sunday Mirror and The Sunday People, MGN has previously settled a number of claims against it in relation to unlawful information gathering, as has NGN.

The Duke of Sussex is involved in other litigation against newspapers and is bringing two separate legal actions against ANL, one over The Mail On Sunday’s coverage of his judicial review against the Home Office about his security arrangements for his family when they are visiting the UK.

The other is over alleged unlawful information gathering at ANL titles, which is being brought alongside other high-profile figures including Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John.

Hearings took place last month in both of his legal actions against ANL and rulings are awaited in each.

Harry has been outspoken in his criticism of the British press, most recently in his memoir Spare and in a number of television interviews.