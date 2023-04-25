Lancaster bomber part of military flypast rehearsal ahead of Coronation

Coronation flypast

Military aircraft including a Lancaster bomber filled the skies of Lincolnshire as the armed forces rehearsed for the flypast at the Coronation.

The college at RAF Cranwell stood in for Buckingham Palace as more than 30 aircraft took advantage of the blue skies on Tuesday afternoon.

Former RAF Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith, 93, who flew in the Coronation Flypast for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and Wing Commander Richard Podmore watch the rehearsal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Watching the spectacle was 93-year-old retired Squadron Leader Terrance Devey Smith, who flew in the flypast at the last Coronation, in 1953, when he was a 23-year-old RAF Flying Officer.

Mr Devey Smith faced around 50 media representatives insisting: “I’m not a hero,” as he posed for pictures ahead of the flypast.

Asked for his advice for the pilots taking part on May 6, he said: “Enjoy it.”

Around 30 aircraft were involved in the rehearsal (Joe Giddens/PA)

The full flypast will include more than 60 aircraft, including the Red Arrows and the full Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, said: “It is a great honour to be part of His Majesty the King’s Coronation, where the flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion.