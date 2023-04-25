Notification Settings

Government borrowing increases on energy bill support and debt interest costs

UK NewsPublished:

The ONS said the public sector borrowed £139.2 billion in the year to March, £18.1 billion more than in 2021-22 and the fourth highest on record.

Pound coins and banknotes
The rocketing cost of energy bills support and soaring debt interest saw UK government borrowing jump by more than £18 billion in the year to March, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the public sector borrowed £139.2 billion in the past financial year – the fourth highest since records began and £18.1 billion more than in 2021-22, according to official figures.

But the figure was lower than the £152.4 billion predicted last month by Britain’s fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

This comes despite the Government forking out £41.2 billion over the past six months to support households and businesses with energy costs.

Sky-high inflation also pushed debt interest payments on public sector debt to £106.6 billion – 47% higher than the previous year as painful rises in Retail Prices Index inflation have increased the interest payable on index-linked gilts.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the Government was right to spend on energy support in the cost-of-living crisis, but warned “we cannot borrow forever”.

He said: “These numbers reflect the inevitable consequences of borrowing eye-watering sums to help families and businesses through a pandemic and (Vladimir) Putin’s energy crisis.”

He added: “We stepped up to support the British economy in the face of two global shocks, but we cannot borrow forever.

“We now have a clear plan to get debt falling, which will reduce the financial pressure we pass on to our children and grandchildren.”

The ONS figures showed government borrowing reached £21.5 billion last month – £16.3 billion higher than a year ago and the second-highest March borrowing on record due to the energy support payments.

Most economists had predicted borrowing of £22.8 billion in March.

