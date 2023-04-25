Government borrowing increases on energy bill support and debt interest costs

Public sector debt excluding public sector banks was £2,530.4 billion, or around 99.6% of GDP, at the end of March.

The debt-to-GDP ratio was at levels last seen in the early 1960s.

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) April 25, 2023