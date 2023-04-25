Notification Settings

First flight carrying British nationals takes off from conflict-torn Sudan

UK NewsPublished:

Two more trips will take place overnight, Downing Street said.

Sudan

The first flight carrying British nationals has left Sudan, with two more trips to take place overnight, Downing Street has said.

UK citizens were being processed for evacuation at an airfield in Khartoum on Tuesday after an RAF mission was launched during a “volatile” ceasefire brokered between the warring factions.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said in the afternoon: “The first flight has left and you can expect that there will be at least two more flights overnight tonight but that is subject to change.”

The situation is “fast-moving” but the flight that has already left is expected to arrive in Cyprus later, Downing Street said.

People will be moving “fairly rapidly” from RAF Akrotiri to the UK, it added.

